Willie A. Gholston, Sr.
Indianapolis - Willie A. Gholston, Sr., 80, of Indianapolis, passed May 8, 2019.
He was a member of St. John A.M.E. Church; Indiana Conference of A.M.E. Church 4th District Lay Organization; Devon Neighborhood Association Co-President and a former Precinct Committeeman. He was a graduate of Shortridge High School and Lincoln Technical Institute. He retired from the United States Navy as a Chief Petty Officer E7 and as a Supervisor from Allison/Rolls Royce.
He was preceded in death by parents, Aaron & Velma Gholston; brother, James Gholston, Sr. and step brother, James Trabue.
Left to cherish his memory include: wife, Pearla M. Gholston; children: Rev. Dr. Willie A. Gholston, II (Myesha) of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Rev. Willacin "Precious" Gholston of Dallas, Texas; sister in law, Patricia Gholston of Fishers, Indiana; brother in law, Barry Owens of Chester, South Carolina; step brothers: George Trabue, Charles Trabue; grandson, Willie Aaron Gholston, III and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, church family and friends.
Visitations are May 17, 2019, 4pm - 8pm and Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10am - 11am with service at 11am. All services are at St. John A.M.E. Church. Arrangements: Bluitt & Son Funeral Home. www.BluittandSon.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from May 16 to May 17, 2019