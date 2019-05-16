Services
Bluitt & Sons Funeral Home
511 E Monroe St
Kokomo, IN 46901
(765) 457-3714
Willie Gholston
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John A.M.E. Church
1669 Columbia Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John A.M.E. Church
1669 Columbia Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John A.M.E. Church
1669 Columbia Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Willie A. Gholston, Sr.

Indianapolis - Mr. Willie A. Gholston, Sr., 80, of Indianapolis, transitioned from labor to reward on the morning of Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

He was a member of St. John A.M.E. Church and the Indiana Conference of A.M.E. Church 4th District Lay Organization; the Devon Neighborhood Association Co-President and a former Precinct Committeeman. He was a graduate of Shortridge High School and Lincoln Technical Institute. Mr. Gholston retired from the United States Navy as a Chief Petty Officer E7 and also retired as a Supervisor from Allison's/Rolls Royce.

Mr. Gholston was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron & Velma Gholston and brother, James Gholston, Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory and celebrate his life, include, loving and devoted wife, Pearla M. Gholston; children: Rev. Dr. Willie A. Gholston, II (Myesha) of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Rev. Willacin "Precious" Gholston of Dallas, Texas; step brothers: George Trabue, Charles Trabue and James Trabue; grandson, Willie Aaron Gholston, III and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, church family and friends.

The first visitation is Friday, May 17, 2019, 4pm - 8pm. A second visitation is Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10am - 11am with the Homegoing Celebration commencing promptly at 11am. All services are at St. John A.M.E. Church, 1669 Columbia Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202.

Arrangements entrusted to Bluitt & Son Funeral Home. www.BluittandSon.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019
