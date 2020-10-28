Dr. Willie Darroyl Robinson
Dr. Willie Darroyl Robinson, Pastor of University Community Christian Church, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 16, 2020. He was a Social Crisis Minister of the gospel who became senior pastor on October 14, 1998. He is an accomplished author, distinguished counselor, and revered motivational speaker. He has written church ministry manuals, bylaws, and social crisis dissertations which can be found at various seminaries and churches across the nation.
Prior to ministry he worked for The Chrysler Corporation and LaRue Carter Hospital.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 42 years, Pat Downing Robinson, three children: Rakale Modisette, Warren D. Robinson and Rakeisha Robinson.
A service to celebrate his life will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 North Goodlet Ave., Indianapolis, IN. Viewing from 9:00-11:00, service immediately following at 11:00. Services will be live streamed check www.uccchurch.com
for details.