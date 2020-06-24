Willie I. Davis
Indianapolis - 84, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, Juanita C. Davis and family. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Washington Park North Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
Indianapolis - 84, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, Juanita C. Davis and family. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Washington Park North Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.