Willie I. Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie I. Davis

Indianapolis - 84, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife, Juanita C. Davis and family. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Washington Park North Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
3172515959
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved