Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie J. Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie J. Taylor Obituary
Willie J. Taylor

Indianapolis - Willie J. Taylor, 73, passed away July 5, 2019. He was born in Drew, Mississippi to Lawrence and Mattie Taylor, Sr.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Lisa A. Taylor, children, Andrea (Jackey) Evans, Crystal (Curtis) Evans, Willie (Gwen) Taylor Jr., Carlicia Porter, brothers, Lawrence (Shirley) Taylor Jr., Edgar (Patricia) Taylor, George Taylor Sr., Robert (Sherry) Taylor, Charles Taylor Sr., half-sister, Margret (Johnnie) Watkins, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208, from 10am-12pm. Funeral services will begin at 12pm.

Online condolences may be shared at http://www.crownhill.org/.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crown Hill Funeral Home
Download Now