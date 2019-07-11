|
Willie J. Taylor
Indianapolis - Willie J. Taylor, 73, passed away July 5, 2019. He was born in Drew, Mississippi to Lawrence and Mattie Taylor, Sr.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Lisa A. Taylor, children, Andrea (Jackey) Evans, Crystal (Curtis) Evans, Willie (Gwen) Taylor Jr., Carlicia Porter, brothers, Lawrence (Shirley) Taylor Jr., Edgar (Patricia) Taylor, George Taylor Sr., Robert (Sherry) Taylor, Charles Taylor Sr., half-sister, Margret (Johnnie) Watkins, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, 700 West 38th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208, from 10am-12pm. Funeral services will begin at 12pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019