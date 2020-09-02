1/1
Willie James Gary
Willie James Gary

Indianapolis - 76, was born in Itta Bena, MS on September 24, 1943 and peacefully went to sleep on August 31, 2020. Willie for many years was a computer programmer until his retirement. He was a loving husband, awesome father and even better grandfather. Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00pm at Jerusalem Temple Apostolic Church, 2125 E. 54th St. with visitation there from 10:00am. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Gary; sons, James D. Gary, Cory Trotter; daughter, Darinda Woods; several grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Burial; Washington Park North. Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Jerusalem Temple Apostolic Church
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Jerusalem Temple Apostolic Church
Ellis Mortuary
1503 Columbia Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202-1193
(317) 955-1193
