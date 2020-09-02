Willie James Gary



Indianapolis - 76, was born in Itta Bena, MS on September 24, 1943 and peacefully went to sleep on August 31, 2020. Willie for many years was a computer programmer until his retirement. He was a loving husband, awesome father and even better grandfather. Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00pm at Jerusalem Temple Apostolic Church, 2125 E. 54th St. with visitation there from 10:00am. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Gary; sons, James D. Gary, Cory Trotter; daughter, Darinda Woods; several grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Burial; Washington Park North. Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store