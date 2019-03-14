|
|
Min. Willie M. Chapman, Jr
Indianapolis - 83, died March 1, 2019. Willie is survived by his loving children, Cozia Chapman, Sr of Honolulu, HI, Maria LaBoard (Kenneth Sr) of Goodlettsville, TN, and Alphonso Chapman of Virginia Beach, VA. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 11-12pm at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Assembly 430 West Fall Creek Parkway North Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46208. Funeral Service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery with full military honors. Please share an online memory or condolence of Willie at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019