|
|
Willie Warren "Dub" Hill Jr.
Middleburg - On August 30th, W.W. "Dub" Hill received his Heavenly wings, basketball, and fishing pole. The native Floridian, former Indiana statesman, and avid Hoosier basketball fan lived an amazing 92 years. He earned two master degrees, one in Economics and one in Business Administration from Florida universities, and doctorates in Jurisprudence and Business Administration from Indiana University in 1952. During the mid 1960's and early 1970's, he wanted to prove government could be efficient, so he served in both the house and the senate of the Indiana State legislature and acted as its attorney. As chief of staff, he was an essential part of Governor Ed Whitcomb's conservative policies. After serving as Head of the Indiana Public Utilities Commission, Dub presided over United Telephone Intermountain and then Liberty Fund in Indianapolis, spending ten years promoting liberty worldwide. He believed in education, supporting three kids and five grandchildren through college. In his later years, Dub started a small publishing company, played the stock market, loved to recycle toys for kids, and supported numerous charitable causes. He is survived by his wonderful wife of 68 years, Ellen, their three children and five grandchildren.
Dub's celebration service will be held at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard, 3000 East 3rd Street, Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
Burial will follow at Covenanter Cemetery in Bloomington.
Memories of Dub and online condolences may be shared at www.thefuneralchapel.net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 22, 2019