Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Noblesville - Willis Andrew Skiles, 98, Noblesville, went home to be with his Lord February 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Lena, stepson, Henry Poplona, seven grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Learning Center. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis, from 4-8pm, with a Masonic funeral service at 7:30pm. Funeral services will be held there Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11am, with visitation one hour prior. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019
