|
|
Willis Franklin Clark
North Pine - 85, of Largo, died September 19, 2019. Born in 1933 in Lexington, KY, he went to school and work in Indianapolis, IN and served in the US Army. Retired to Brown Co. Indiana, where he did fine woodworking and carving in his little workshop. He moved to Florida in 2005 with his wife of 66 years, Jane. He has two sons, David (Elise) and Steven Clark; sister, Mary Nell Clark. He loved Cowboy movies and songs. Interment to take place at Bay Pines VA Cemetery. Happy trails to you, dear Willis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019