Willis R. Goble, Sr.Columbia City - Willis R. Goble, Sr., 91, retired insurance agent, realtor, and county Democratic Chairman died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at The Towne House retirement community, Fort Wayne.Born August 4, 1928 in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Indiana University in 1950. In 1968, he received the Sagamore of the Wabash from Governor Roger Branigan.Survived by his wife, Mary; children, Willis R. Goble Jr., Indianapolis, Brent D. (Patti) Goble, Carmel, Rochelle (Dana) Feaster of Houston, TX, and Ford A. (Heidi) Goble, Indianapolis; stepchildren, Bryan (Nan) Reed, Fort Wayne, Michael (Karen) Reed, Demacus, OR, Linda Reed, Nolensville, TN and Kirby (Kim) Reed, Orlando, FL; and six grandchildren.A graveside service is 3 p.m. Saturday at the Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.Memorials to Heartland Hospice.