1/
Willis R. Goble Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willis R. Goble, Sr.

Columbia City - Willis R. Goble, Sr., 91, retired insurance agent, realtor, and county Democratic Chairman died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at The Towne House retirement community, Fort Wayne.

Born August 4, 1928 in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Indiana University in 1950. In 1968, he received the Sagamore of the Wabash from Governor Roger Branigan.

Survived by his wife, Mary; children, Willis R. Goble Jr., Indianapolis, Brent D. (Patti) Goble, Carmel, Rochelle (Dana) Feaster of Houston, TX, and Ford A. (Heidi) Goble, Indianapolis; stepchildren, Bryan (Nan) Reed, Fort Wayne, Michael (Karen) Reed, Demacus, OR, Linda Reed, Nolensville, TN and Kirby (Kim) Reed, Orlando, FL; and six grandchildren.

A graveside service is 3 p.m. Saturday at the Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Memorials to Heartland Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to

www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved