Willis Wordsworth "Woody" Stogsdill, Jr.
Carmel - Willis "Woody" Stogsdill, 95, of Carmel, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 12, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1925 in Sarasota, FL to Willis, Sr. and Kathryn Pearl (Smallwood) Stogsdill. He was raised in Bloomington, IN where he met his high school sweetheart, Patricia Mary Tomlinson. They wed in 1946 and had 68 wonderful years of marriage during which time they raised a family, made many lifelong friendships and travelled the world before Pat passed away in 2015.
Woody attended Duke University and then went on to Indiana University School of Medicine where he received his M.D. in 1949. He served in the US Navy and Air Force as a medical officer. Following his discharge, he practiced family medicine in Franklin, IN for twelve years before going back to complete a residency in Anesthesiology at the Indiana University Medical Center. He was Chairman of the Department of Anesthesia at St. Vincent Fall Creek and 86th Street Hospitals for 25 years before retiring in 1992. His work was instrumental in establishing the St. Vincent open heart surgery program in 1974. Woody served as President of the Indianapolis Medical Society and the Indiana Society of Anesthesiologists. He was a deserving recipient of the ISA Distinguished Service Award. He was also active in the American Society of Anesthesiologists for many years. Woody was well respected in the local and national medical communities.
Woody's faith in God defined his life. He served as an elder in the Christian Church and spent much of his life furthering the Kingdom of God. Pat and Woody enjoyed vacationing near Leland, MI and living in Bradenton, FL. His other interests included playing golf, woodworking and flying his private plane. He was a generous, kindhearted man who gave the best hugs!
In 2017 Woody married Mary Jane Meeker. They had four very fulfilling years together travelling, being with family and just enjoying each other's companionship.
Woody was preceded in death by his parents, brother Donald, sister Joanne and wife Pat.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; children: Kathy (Ron) Hackleman, Jan (Bill) Judy and Don (Tricia) Stogsdill; grandchildren: Kimberly (Mike), Tricia (Jim) Barrett (Caroline), Ted (Debbie), Kacia, Danny, Clay (Mary), Rob (Jenna), Katie and 22 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service for family will be held on Friday, November 20 at 2:00 pm. We encourage you to be part of the service by viewing it livestream and sharing your memories of Woody at www.leppertmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FAME (Partners in Medical Evangelism) 4545 Southeastern Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46203 or online at https://www.fameworld.org/donate/