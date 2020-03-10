Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
74, Brownsburg, passed away on March 8, 2020. Born in Amo, IN, Brownsburg has been his home since his family moved here when he was 15. He was preceded in death by his parents, Royce and Margaret Yeager, older brother Durbin Yeager, and younger sister Margo Yeager-Overton. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Bette Brown Yeager; daughter Margaret Yeager-Kuhn, son Keith (Dayna) Yeager; sisters Sharon (Robert) Benge, Marcia Yeager-Walker; sister-in-law Willa Dean Yeager; brother-in-law Leonard Overton; grandchildren Justin Kuhn, Cameron Kuhn, Grafton Yeager, Juliet Yeager, and many nieces and nephews. Willis attended Purdue University and was an Army Veteran. Willis and Bette were the owners of Acoustic Supply, Inc. for 27 years, retiring in 2012. He was a member of Connection Pointe Christian Church and the Brownsburg Masonic Lodge 241. He enjoyed spending time with his family at their lake house fishing and shooting guns. He was a husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed. The world has lost a good man in his passing. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm Thursday, March 12 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there Friday, March 13 at 10 am. Burial will be in Brownsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, vote for Trump in November. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
