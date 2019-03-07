|
Willodean Lyons
Indianapolis - Willodean Lyons, 89, of Indianapolis, passed from this life on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born in Florence, Alabama to Annie Pearline LeMay Hill and Oda Douglas Hill on October 16, 1929. She married the love of her life, Earl Truman Lyons on December 22, 1955. She worked for the RCA Indianapolis office for 18 years. She was an original member of the Southeastern Church of Christ where she remained a member for 54 years. Willodean is survived by her daughters; Regenna "Gena" (Greg) Anderson, and Tammy Lyons, grandchildren; Jason (Leah) Anderson and Jamie Anderson, great- grandchildren; Carter and Cora Anderson and siblings; Betty Sanders, Billy Ray Hill and James Hill, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Southeastern Church of Christ, 6500 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, with visitation at the church from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Private entombment will be in Washington Park East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her Church. www.oakleyhammond.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 7, 2019