Willodyne Cunningham
Spencer - Willodyne (Quarles) Cunningham, 78, Spencer, passed away on July 21, 2019 at the Hearthstone Healthcare, in Bloomington. Willodyne was born in Allen County, Kentucky on Aug. 28, 1940 to Edward Lee Quarles and Lorine Ruth (Herrington) Quarles. Willodyne married the love of her life, Jack Cunningham on Nov. 27, 1970. She retired from Boston Scientific.
Willodyne is survived by her children, Rick L. Morris, Kim Cunningham (daughter-in-law), Sherryl K. (Curtis) Bruce, Ricky Lynn (Christina) Cunningham, Glenda F. (John) Hammond, Bridget J. Fretz , Chadd (Kristen) Cunningham, brother, Edward Lee Jr. (Kathy) Quarles, thirteen grandkids, twelve great-grandkids and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Willodyne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack, and son Mark Cunningham.
Funeral is 11AM, Friday, July 26, at the West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home, Spencer. Burial in Chambersville Cemetery.
Visitation is 4PM-8PM, Thurs. the 25, and 10-11 AM Friday, at the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 24, 2019