Services
West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home
105 N Montgomery
Spencer, IN 47460
(812) 829-2791
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home
105 N Montgomery
Spencer, IN 47460
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home
105 N Montgomery
Spencer, IN 47460
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home
105 N Montgomery
Spencer, IN 47460
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willodyne Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willodyne Cunningham


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willodyne Cunningham Obituary
Willodyne Cunningham

Spencer - Willodyne (Quarles) Cunningham, 78, Spencer, passed away on July 21, 2019 at the Hearthstone Healthcare, in Bloomington. Willodyne was born in Allen County, Kentucky on Aug. 28, 1940 to Edward Lee Quarles and Lorine Ruth (Herrington) Quarles. Willodyne married the love of her life, Jack Cunningham on Nov. 27, 1970. She retired from Boston Scientific.

Willodyne is survived by her children, Rick L. Morris, Kim Cunningham (daughter-in-law), Sherryl K. (Curtis) Bruce, Ricky Lynn (Christina) Cunningham, Glenda F. (John) Hammond, Bridget J. Fretz , Chadd (Kristen) Cunningham, brother, Edward Lee Jr. (Kathy) Quarles, thirteen grandkids, twelve great-grandkids and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Willodyne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack, and son Mark Cunningham.

Funeral is 11AM, Friday, July 26, at the West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home, Spencer. Burial in Chambersville Cemetery.

Visitation is 4PM-8PM, Thurs. the 25, and 10-11 AM Friday, at the funeral home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now