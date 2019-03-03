|
|
Wilma Banas Ward
Carmel - 85, formerly of Sharon, PA, passed away under hospice care February 24, 2019. Born April 1, 1933, she was a 1951 graduate of Sharon High, marrying classmate Lawrence Wengler Ward July 3, 1953, in Beaufort, SC. He preceded her in death in 1994 at the age of 61. Her oldest child, son Bruce Alan Ward, passed away unexpectedly in 2013, at the age of 58. She is survived by one daughter, Karen L. Johnson, of Florida. Prior to her retirement, she loved her work in sales with Heartland Industries and Unique Windows & Doors.
Arrangements are being handled by Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel (Fishers, IN) and Stevenson Funeral Home (Sharon, PA), with burial at Americas Cemetery (formerly Hillcrest Memorial Park) in Hermitage, PA. No visitation or services will be held in Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 226 W. State St., Sharon, PA 16146 (724-347-4501; [email protected]) or to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148 (724-981-5522; [email protected]). www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 3, 2019