Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Wilma Blackwell Obituary
Wilma Blackwell

Indianapolis - Wilma Hamersley Blackwell, 77, of Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at home on February 19, 2020, Always an eastside girl, she was a graduate of Arsenal Tech and was a former employee of Crown Products. Wilma was a longtime member of Moose Lodge #17 Chapter #11.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Hamersley, Sr., and Thurza (Thacker) Hamersley; her sons, Phillip Fentress and DeWayne Fentress, her brother, Virgil Hamersley, Jr.; and her sister Charlene Wilson.

Wilma is survived by her loving and devoted husband Fred; her son Dax Fentress (girlfriend Ranae Scott), ; her fur baby, Emmy; her sister, Patricia Taylor and brother-in-law, John Blackwell; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and a large extended family and her circle of dear friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 26, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Indianapolis, 7929 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46268.

Condolences may be made online at FeeneyHornakShadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
