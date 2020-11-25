Wilma J. Kendall
Fairland - Wilma J. Kendall, 84, of Fairland, passed away peacefully at Heritage House in Shelbyville on November 18, 2020. Born January 10, 1936 in Beech Grove, Indiana to William and Kathern LaFary, she married Richard B. Kendall on December 8, 1955, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2010.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Ronald E. Kendall. Mrs. Kendall lived in this area most of her life. She graduated from Moral Township High School in 1954 and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Jehovah Witness congregation of Shelbyville for 61 years.
Online Memorial Services only will be conducted on zoom, Saturday December 5, 2020 at 4:00 pm, with Minister Gerald Winton officiating. For meeting ID and passcode please contact the Funeral Home at 317.398.4599 or 317.398.4600. No visitation will be observed. Burial will be at 2nd Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
