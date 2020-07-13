1/1
Wilma Jane Boatman
Wilma Jane Boatman

Brownsburg - Wilma Jane McCauley Boatman

January 2, 1933-July 12, 2020

Wilma Jane McCauley Boatman passed away at Brownsburg Meadows, Brownsburg, IN on July 12, 2020 at the age of 87.

Jane was born January 2, 1933 in Indianapolis, IN. She graduated from St. John Academy in Indianapolis and the University of Wisconsin School of Banking. She was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church, Brownsburg IN.

Jane was an officer at Hendricks County Bank & Trust for over 30 years. After her retirement from the bank, she was the hostess at the infamous Harley's restaurant in Brownsburg. Jane's favorite holidays were Christmas and St. Patrick's Day along with Friday nights where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jane enjoyed going to Daytona Beach every year and she was very proud of her Irish heritage.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ted R., a son Thomas (Joe), father Charles McCauley, mother Evelyn McCauley, sisters Laverne and Ruthie, and brothers Thomas and Robert.

She is survived by a son, Ted C. (Cindy), Kirklin, IN and daughter Kathryn Boatman Day, Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by five grandsons and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg will provide funeral services. There will no visitation due to current health concerns and conditions. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Brownsburg, at 1 pm Thurs. July 16. Burial and private graveside services will be in Brownsburg Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In compliance with current requirements and restrictions, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
