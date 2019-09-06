Services
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
Wilma Jean Hastings

Wilma Jean Hastings Obituary
Wilma Jean Hastings

Mooresville - Wilma Jean (Kappel) Hastings, 81, Mooresville, passed away September 5, 2019. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the chapel at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory. Friends are invited to visit prior to the service from 5 p.m. A private entombment will take place on Wednesday morning at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read the Wilma's complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
