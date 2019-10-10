|
|
Wilma Jean McAtee
Indianapolis - Wilma Jean McAtee, 92 of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10am at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019