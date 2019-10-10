Services
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church
Wilma Jean McAtee Obituary
Wilma Jean McAtee

Indianapolis - Wilma Jean McAtee, 92 of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park. A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10am at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

To view an extended obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
