|
|
Wilma Joan (Reynolds) Bauman
Zionsville - Wilma Joan (Reynolds) Bauman 88 of Zionsville IN passed away September 11, 2019. Wilma was born on August 23, 1931 in Monticello, IN to George E. and Elsie Irene (Piatt) Reynolds. Wilma was in the last graduating class of Monitor High School class of 1945. After high school Wilma became a purchasing agent for Purdue University, graduate chemistry department. Wilma met her future husband and graduating engineer Ben Bauman and they were married in 1952. Later Wilma was approached and recommended to work for Eli Lilly and Co. however she made the decision to be a wife, mother and homemaker. She also became deeply involved in 4-H and scouting and agriculture. Once her children were grown, she became a master gardener for Iris and Day Lilly Society. She was involved in gardening and caring for the flowers at the Indiana Governors Mansion. She loved all animals and all children. Wilma was preceded in death by her son; a local noted athlete and scholar Thomas Ray Bauman and her grandson; Bryce Thomas Bauman and her siblings; Teddy Reynolds and Virginia Watts. Calling will be held on Tuesday September 17, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville from 11 am to 1 pm with the funeral service following at 1 pm. Burial will be in Union Lutheran Cemetery. Wilma is survived by her husband; Ben Bauman, her son; William J. and his wife Patricia F. Bauman and Wilma's grandson; Quade Ben Bauman. Online condolences and a video tribute may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019