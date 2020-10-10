1/1
Wilma K. Ewing
Wilma K. Ewing

Rossville - Wilma K. Ewing, 103, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Milner Community Health Care in Rossville.

She was born July 26, 1917, in Indianapolis, to the late Carl and Mary Matilda "Mame" (Mullins) Zessin.

On August 30, 1940, she married Lowell "Lefty" Ewing, he passed away on August 20, 1973.

Wilma worked in Quality Assurance for Dow Chemical Company for several years before retiring in 1979.

She was a member of The Order of Eastern Star, Delta Sigma Kappa Sorority and Voyager 1000 Travel Club. She was an avid gardener and loved cooking. She also loved reading and watching Purdue sports.

Surviving are four grandchildren, Abbie (Greg) Martin of Rossville, Andrew (Kelly) Ewing of Plano, TX, Tracie Ewing of Gloucester, MA and Jason (Laura Roller) Ewing of Lewisville, TX. As well as three great grandchildren.

Wilma was preceded in death by two sons, Timothy Ewing (infant), Michael (Penny) Ewing and a sister.

There will be no services. Burial will be at Washington Park North Cemetery in Indianapolis.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville Lions Club.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
