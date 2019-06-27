|
|
Wilma Kay Gardner
Bradenton - Wilma Kay McClelland Gardner, Bradenton, FL, formerly of Naples, FL and Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully on June 18th, 2019. She was born February 8, 1921 in Big Sandy, Montana to James and Ruth McClelland.
Wilma was a homemaker and business partner with her husband, Harold, for 50 years with the BH Gardner Company in Indianapolis. She devoted many hours of service to charitable organizations. Broadway Methodist Church was a very important part of her life. She enjoyed a wonderful and full 98 years of life and will be remembered as a kind, generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 69 years, Harold, sister, Wanda Ball, and daughter-in-law Maureen Gardner.
Survivors include her two children, Barbara Goff (Edward) and Gary, brother, James McClelland (Barbara), five grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel is assisting the family. A private burial service at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charitable organization of the donor's choice.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 27, 2019