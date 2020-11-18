Wilma "Jean" KluteyWestfield - Wilma "Jean" Klutey, 96, of Westfield, passed away October 29, 2020. She was born August 21, 1924 in Idaville (White County) to Clifford H. and Gladys (Burns) Ogle.Jean was a 1942 graduate of Idaville High School. Following graduation, Jean worked at Diamond Chain and Eli Lilly. She also was an Elizabeth Arden Consultant at L.S. Ayres in the Glendale Mall for several years.Jean was a member of the Alpha Pi Omega sorority as well as Westfield Christ United Methodist Church. Jean enjoyed singing in the church choir.In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Wayne Ogle and her husband, Carl Kenneth Klutey in 2019.Survivors include her son, Darrel Leroy Klutey and daughter, Carol Jean Klutey.A Committal Service took place In Marion National Cemetery, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1 pm where Jean was buried alongside her husband, Carl.Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Westfield-Carmel.