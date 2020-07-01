Wilma L. (Hardesty) Sloan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma L. (Hardesty) Sloan

Indianapolis - Wilma L. (Hardesty) Sloan 96 of Indianapolis passed away on June 17, 2020. Funeral services will be Friday July 10, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway at 1 pm with calling on Thursday July 09, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved