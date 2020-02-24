|
|
Wilma Louise Bingham
Franklin, IN. - Wilma Louise (Breeding) Bingham, 92, of Franklin, IN passed away
Saturday, February 22, 2020.
The Reverends Andy Kinsey and Bob Coleman will conduct a service on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1PM at Grace United Methodist Church, 1300 East Adams Street, in Franklin, IN. Friends may call Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4PM until 7PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31, (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and Wednesday from 12 Noon till service time at the church. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020