Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
1300 East Adams Street
Franklin, IN
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
1300 East Adams Street
Franklin, IN
Resources
Wilma Louise Bingham


1927 - 2020
Wilma Louise Bingham Obituary
Wilma Louise Bingham

Franklin, IN. - Wilma Louise (Breeding) Bingham, 92, of Franklin, IN passed away

Saturday, February 22, 2020.

The Reverends Andy Kinsey and Bob Coleman will conduct a service on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1PM at Grace United Methodist Church, 1300 East Adams Street, in Franklin, IN. Friends may call Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4PM until 7PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31, (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and Wednesday from 12 Noon till service time at the church. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
