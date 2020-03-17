Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Wilma Louise (Pamplin) Ell


1931 - 2020
Wilma Louise (Pamplin) Ell Obituary
Wilma Louise (Pamplin) Ell

New Albany - Wilma Louise (Pamplin) Ell, 88, of New Albany, Indiana, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Wilma was a member of the Southport Baptist Church (One Christian Church), the Southport Lions Club, and the Order of the Amaranth Golden Link #7, all in Indianapolis; and the Culbertson Avenue Baptist Church in New Albany. She was a graduate of the 1948 class of New Albany High School. Wilma enjoyed attending mission trips with the Lions Club and her church. She also enjoyed traveling, bird watching, and gardening. Out of all the joys in her life, spending time with her grandchildren was her favorite.

She was born on July 29, 1931 in Georgetown, Indiana to the late William and Cora (Pamplin) Pamplin. Along with her parents, Wilma is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lee Ell; and siblings, Martha Rosso and Lewis, Eugene, Earl, Robert, Francis, and Charles Pamplin.

Wilma is survived by her loving children, Robert (Rebecca) Ell, Barbara Ell, and Elizabeth Ell Adams; grandchildren, William Adams, Alexandra Adams, and Patricia Ell; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany.

The family requests that contributions in Wilma's memory be made to One Christian Church (2901 East Banta Road Indianapolis, IN 46227) or Culbertson Baptist Church (4007 Grant Line Road New Albany, IN 47150).

The family wishes to extend their heart-felt appreciation to the staff of Autumn Woods Health Campus in New Albany for their love and care of Wilma.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
