Wilma M. Kracht
Greenfield - Wilma M. (Dake) Kracht, age 95, of Greenfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Springhurst Health Campus in Greenfield. She was born near Brookfield in Shelby County on March 22, 1925 to James Edward and Ruth (Huff) Dake. She graduated from Moral Township High School in 1942. Wilma married Dale B. Kracht on February 19, 1944.
She worked for the New Palestine Telephone Company as a switchboard operator and for Western Electric as an administrative assistant for 28 years before retiring in 1987. Wilma was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, New Palestine, IN.
Wilma is survived by her son, James B. (Erin) Kracht of Bryan, TX; former daughters-in-law, Hope KrachtMaulbetsch (David) and Janet Kracht; four grandchildren, Jonathan Kracht, Charles Kracht (Heather), Ben Kracht (Kaley), and Adam Kracht (Rachel); one step-grandchild, Lillian Anderton; eight great-grandchildren; three step-great grandchildren; and a niece. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ruth Dake; husband, Dale Kracht; sons, Thomas A. Kracht and David D. Kracht, and sister, Louise Snepp.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 6513 W. 300 S., New Palestine IN 46163 with viewing 1 hour prior to the service. Pastor Jason Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in New Palestine. As a reminder, masks are required in public indoor spaces and please practice social distancing.
The family wishes to express its appreciation for the care Wilma received from the nurses and staff of Springhurst Health Campus where she was a resident for the past ten years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to Zion Lutheran Church, 6513 W. 300 S., New Palestine IN 46163, or through envelopes available at the mortuary and church. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com
