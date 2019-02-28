|
|
Wilma Quebe
Indianapolis - Wilma Doloris Quebe, 94, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 25. 2019. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN, with the service at 1:00pm. She will be laid to rest at Concordia Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019