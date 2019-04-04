|
|
Wilma Rose (Canady) Jarrett
- - Wilma Rose (Canady) Jarrett, age 93 passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Knox County Indiana on December 7, 1925 to Herbert and Audrey (Elgan) Canady.
Rose was a 1943 graduate of Lyons High School, and worked 45 years as a secretary in Indianapolis before retiring in 1988 to her rural Linton farm.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Sherman Jarrett, her parents, her daughter Melody Bonnet, grandson Joshua Jarrett and her 3 sisters Ruby Achors, Frances Ward and Georganna Sorrells.
She is survived by her brother John Canady of Maricopa Arizona, two children Stephen Jarrett of Indianapolis and Sharman Jarrett-Clark of Linton, ten grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Her special thanks to Sandy Harper, Danny Rose and Jeff Hasler for their kindness at all times.
A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Arrange were entrusted to Newkirk's Funeral Home in Dugger, Indiana
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 4, 2019