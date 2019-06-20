Services
Indiana Funeral Care
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care Castleton
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Indiana Funeral Care Castleton
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Indiana Funeral Care Castleton
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Wellington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Wellington

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wilma Wellington Obituary
Wilma Wellington

Indianapolis - Wilma E. Welliington, 91 of Indianapolis, IN died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at IU Health Methodist Hospital. Wilma is survived by two sons, Mike Wellington and Robert Wellington, daughter, Tammy Wellington (Rademacher), two sisters Melba Burgett and Carol Tiemeier. She was also blessed with 3 grandsons, 5 great grand daughters, 2 great grandsons, and 4 great great grand daughters and 1 great great grandson. A closed casket funeral will be at Indiana Funeral Care Castleton at 11:00 AM Tuesday June 25, 2019. Burial follows in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 4 to 8 pm, Monday and continues at 10:00 AM Tuesday.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Indiana Funeral Care
Download Now