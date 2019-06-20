|
Wilma Wellington
Indianapolis - Wilma E. Welliington, 91 of Indianapolis, IN died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at IU Health Methodist Hospital. Wilma is survived by two sons, Mike Wellington and Robert Wellington, daughter, Tammy Wellington (Rademacher), two sisters Melba Burgett and Carol Tiemeier. She was also blessed with 3 grandsons, 5 great grand daughters, 2 great grandsons, and 4 great great grand daughters and 1 great great grandson. A closed casket funeral will be at Indiana Funeral Care Castleton at 11:00 AM Tuesday June 25, 2019. Burial follows in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 4 to 8 pm, Monday and continues at 10:00 AM Tuesday.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019