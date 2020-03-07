Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Wire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Wire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Wire Obituary
Wilma Wire

Indianapolis - Wilma Josephine Wire, 90, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Wilma was born in Walton, Indiana the daughter of the late William and Nina Lowring. She was a homemaker and a member of the Lighthouse Community Church and had been a longtime member of Warren Park Wesleyan Church. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Berdina Griffith and Donna Bell Powell.

Wilma is survived by her husband of 69 years, David Wire her sons, David Douglas Wire (Sally), Terry Wire (Pam); her daughter, Brenda Dickerson (Ned); her care giver/daughter, Tina Garrard; 8 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 6 step-great grandchildren;

Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 and from 10 am until the service time on Wednesday at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Community Church, 8401 Rawles Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219

www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -