Wilma Wire
Indianapolis - Wilma Josephine Wire, 90, of Indianapolis passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Wilma was born in Walton, Indiana the daughter of the late William and Nina Lowring. She was a homemaker and a member of the Lighthouse Community Church and had been a longtime member of Warren Park Wesleyan Church. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Berdina Griffith and Donna Bell Powell.
Wilma is survived by her husband of 69 years, David Wire her sons, David Douglas Wire (Sally), Terry Wire (Pam); her daughter, Brenda Dickerson (Ned); her care giver/daughter, Tina Garrard; 8 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 6 step-great grandchildren;
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 and from 10 am until the service time on Wednesday at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Community Church, 8401 Rawles Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46219
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020