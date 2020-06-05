Windwalker Threeeagles Wade
Indianapolis - 66, passed away June 4, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. For full obituary visit www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.