Services
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
(317) 856-2627
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winford Harp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winford Keith Harp


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Winford Keith Harp Obituary
Winford Keith Harp

Camby - Winford K Harp, 75, of Camby, Indiana passed away May 12, 2019. Winford dutifully served his country in the United States Army as a Specialist 5th class from 1963-1967. All are invited to visit Thursday, May 16 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township, 5463 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46221. Services will take place Friday, May 17 at 9 AM at the funeral home. Winford will be laid to rest at Chaney Cemetery in Somerset, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . To read a full obituary and leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
Download Now