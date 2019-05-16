|
Winford Keith Harp
Camby - Winford K Harp, 75, of Camby, Indiana passed away May 12, 2019. Winford dutifully served his country in the United States Army as a Specialist 5th class from 1963-1967. All are invited to visit Thursday, May 16 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Decatur Township, 5463 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46221. Services will take place Friday, May 17 at 9 AM at the funeral home. Winford will be laid to rest at Chaney Cemetery in Somerset, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . To read a full obituary and leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019