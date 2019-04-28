|
Winifred Gilmore Manwell
Indianapolis - Winifred Gilmore Manwell, 91, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born on the family farm in Koleen, Indiana on April 13, 1928. "Winnie" was the only child of Harley V. Gilmore and Gladys (Williams) Gilmore. She graduated from Marion High School. Winifred married Richard Manwell on January 1, 1949 and together they raised three daughters. Winifred was a dedicated servant of the Lord, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her faith, wisdom, courage, integrity and a lifetime of service to others.
Winifred is survived by her children, Dixie (Tom) Shrock, Janet (Jim) Cook, and Susan Horner; grandchildren Aaron (Ericka) Cook, Hannah (Matt) Cook Todd, Kathryn Shrock, Holly Horner, Hayden Horner and four great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Manwell, stepfather, Lee Dyer, and grandchild, Paul Richard Shrock.
The family sincerely wishes to thank those who provided special care at Eskanazi Hospital and St. Vincent's Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Friends Church of Marion, 2211 North Wabash Avenue, Marion, Indiana or Danville Friends Church, 45 North Country Road 200 East (P.O. Box 56) Danville, IN 46122 or a charity of your choosing.
Friends and Family may call from Noon to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, IN. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Michael Thornburg officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park immediately following services.
Online condolences maybe shared at www.ravenchoate.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019