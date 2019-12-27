|
Winnie Christine "Chris" Cassin
Dallas - Winnie Christine "Chris" Cassin, 87, of Dallas (formerly of Indianapolis), passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. An Indiana resident for more than 50 years, Chris was born December 21, 1932 in Eldorado, Texas.
She first came to Indianapolis in 1966 when her military husband, Dick, was assigned to Defense Information School on Fort Benjamin Harrison. A Vincennes University alumnus, Chris worked 25 years at the U.S. Army Finance Center on Fort Harrison, retiring in 1997 as a Military Pay Supervisor. Chris was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Indianapolis, where she was active with the Trinity Women's Guild.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:30am at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7611 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75225, with an interment to follow in the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. To view the full obituary and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.sparkman-crane.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019