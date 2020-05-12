Winona Marie (Ward) Bruce



Indianapolis - Winona Marie (Ward) Bruce, 94, Indianapolis, passed away March 25. Deacon Winona Bruce a member of Witherspoon since 1947, has served faithfully in multiple capacities for all of those years. Among the highlights are Vacation Bible School leader for 10 years, a Deacon for 7 years, an avid Bible Study participant, and chairman of almost every category of event PWOW has sponsored. She was also pulpit leader two years for Women's Day. Deacon Winona's list of committee participation is absolutely overwhelming! It is apparent that she is multi-talented, and that God uses those talents throughout Witherspoon's missions and programs. She taught in IPS for nearly 30 years, and was actively involved with the Indiana Education Association at local, state, and the national level. While teaching, she was honored as recipient of the Indianapolis ABCD (Above and Beyond the Call of Duty) Award and Runner-up for IPS Teacher of the Year.



She leaves to cherish her memory her sons Robert P Jr., Roderick W.(Margie), and Rolfe A. Bruce, eight grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. and will be greatly missed by a multitude of friends.



Services are Saturday May 16 at 1pm with visitation from 11am-1pm at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, with entombment at Washington Park North Cemetery. Live streaming will be available on day of service through Witherspoon Presbyterian Church.













