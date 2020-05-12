Winona Marie (Ward) Bruce
Indianapolis - Winona Marie (Ward) Bruce, 94, Indianapolis, passed away March 25. Deacon Winona Bruce a member of Witherspoon since 1947, has served faithfully in multiple capacities for all of those years. Among the highlights are Vacation Bible School leader for 10 years, a Deacon for 7 years, an avid Bible Study participant, and chairman of almost every category of event PWOW has sponsored. She was also pulpit leader two years for Women's Day. Deacon Winona's list of committee participation is absolutely overwhelming! It is apparent that she is multi-talented, and that God uses those talents throughout Witherspoon's missions and programs. She taught in IPS for nearly 30 years, and was actively involved with the Indiana Education Association at local, state, and the national level. While teaching, she was honored as recipient of the Indianapolis ABCD (Above and Beyond the Call of Duty) Award and Runner-up for IPS Teacher of the Year.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons Robert P Jr., Roderick W.(Margie), and Rolfe A. Bruce, eight grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. and will be greatly missed by a multitude of friends.

Services are Saturday May 16 at 1pm with visitation from 11am-1pm at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, with entombment at Washington Park North Cemetery. Live streaming will be available on day of service through Witherspoon Presbyterian Church.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Witherspoon Presbyterian Church
MAY
16
Service
01:00 PM
Witherspoon Presbyterian Church
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family. I worked with Winona in the IEA and became friends. I loved her humor. May she rest in peace.
Joyce Macke
Friend
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our prayers are with your family
Darryl Thompson
Friend
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
