Winton Welborn Armstrong
Winton Welborn Armstrong, of Greenwood, passed away on the morning of Friday, October 4, 2019 at Bickford of Greenwood. He was 96. Mr. Armstrong was born March 29, 1924 in Augusta, Georgia, the son of Welborne Sapp and Emma Mae (Stevens) Sapp.
Winton attended the Academy of Richmond County in Augusta and shortly thereafter was drafted and proudly served his country in the United States Navy, serving during World War II in the submarines and then again serving during the Korean Conflict. While stationed with the Navy, he met Dixie May Nix and they were married March 16, 1946 in Augusta. Winton was a commercial artist and was employed for 42 years with Design Printing retiring in 1988. He was a member of the Holland Club, Submarine Veterans of World War II and Sigma Chi fraternity.
Winton is survived by his extended family which includes many nieces and nephews
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in passing by his wife of 65 years, Dixie Armstrong and a sister, Virginia Mitchell.
Services will be conducted at 12:00 pm, Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center with entombment following to Washington Park East Cemetery where a contingent from the United States Navy will confer military honors.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of service Friday at the mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019