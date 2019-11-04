|
Woody Baker
Fishers, IN - Woody Baker of Fishers, Indiana unexpectedly passed away November 1, 2019 at the age of 78.
He was born January 31, 1941 in Indianapolis to the late Woodrow Baker, Sr and Genieve Baker. While attending Lawrence Central High School, Woody met his true love and soulmate, Sondra Hughes. They were married November 14, 1959 at the ages of 16 and 18 and would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this month.
Woody was the pillar of his family and always lead by example, teaching his family to work hard, play hard, love hard, laugh hard, be kind to others, never be boastful, be honest, be generous, be genuine, and be considerate. Always take care of your family, be true to yourself and let your actions speak louder than words.
Woody was the President of R & H Sheet Metal in Oaklandon. For 20 years he and Sondra enjoyed their winter home at Royal Wood Golf and Country Club in Naples, Florida where they had many dear friends.
Woody was preceded in death by his grandson Zacary Burton.
He is survived by his loving wife Sondra Baker; children: Jennifer Burton (Chris) and Randy Baker (Cricket); grandchildren: Nic Burton (Lauren), Mollie Baker, Christopher Burton (Erin Hayes), Trever Ellis, and Jazmin Ellis; great-grandchildren Lilly Burton and Emmett Higdon; and siblings Marge Mikels (Ken), Larry Baker (Rita), and Kenny Baker (Susan), sister-in-law Nancy Zinger (Tony).
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 6 from 5 to 8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, November 7 at 11 AM at the funeral home with visitation 10 AM until the start of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made at Zac43Foundation.com or can be mailed to CICF, 615 N Alabama St #300, Indianapolis, IN 46204 (with Zac43foundation in memo).
To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019