Wyatt Michael Walker Bush
Plainfield, IN. - Wyatt Michael Walker Bush, 22 month old of Plainfield, IN. passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Riley Hospital For Children in Indianapolis, IN. He was born July 31, 2017 in Carmel, Indiana to William Joseph Bush and Melissa Ann (Rackley) Bush of Plainfield, IN. Wyatt enjoyed reciting his A B C's, playing with blocks and his animal magnets. He loved cuddling with his pillows, watching five finger family video songs, playing with chalk, watching Wheel of Fortune and commercials. He loved counting and every time he go to five, he would clap! His smile and laugh was contagious. His light is so bright that he has touched so many hearts and continues to this day.
Surviving is his parents William Joseph Bush and Melissa Ann (Rackley) Bush of Plainfield, IN., his brother Will Parker Caiden Bush at home, maternal grandparents Donald and Becky (Froedge) Rackley of Indianapolis, IN., great grandfather Herbert Froedge of Indianapolis, maternal uncle and aunt Matthew and Carrie Rackley of Camby, IN., paternal uncles and aunts Jennifer and John Phelps of Brownsburg, IN., Arden W. Bush Jr. and Annette Bush of Trafalgar, IN., and JoAnn and Donny Baker of Burbank, CA., Julie and Tracey Hodgen of Fayetteville, NC., and Anita Bush Frisina of Pennsylvania, as well as several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Arden and Betty J. (Dunlap) Bush and an uncle Michael Rackley. Pastor Scott Robinson will conduct a service celebrating the life of Wyatt Michael Walker Bush on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. where the family will receive friends for a time of gathering and sharing on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:30 PM till the 3PM service time at the mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to the family at https://www.gofundme.com/1oeb7axm1c. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 26, 2019