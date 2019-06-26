Services
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wyatt Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wyatt Michael Walker Bush


2017 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wyatt Michael Walker Bush Obituary
Wyatt Michael Walker Bush

Plainfield, IN. - Wyatt Michael Walker Bush, 22 month old of Plainfield, IN. passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Riley Hospital For Children in Indianapolis, IN. He was born July 31, 2017 in Carmel, Indiana to William Joseph Bush and Melissa Ann (Rackley) Bush of Plainfield, IN. Wyatt enjoyed reciting his A B C's, playing with blocks and his animal magnets. He loved cuddling with his pillows, watching five finger family video songs, playing with chalk, watching Wheel of Fortune and commercials. He loved counting and every time he go to five, he would clap! His smile and laugh was contagious. His light is so bright that he has touched so many hearts and continues to this day.

Surviving is his parents William Joseph Bush and Melissa Ann (Rackley) Bush of Plainfield, IN., his brother Will Parker Caiden Bush at home, maternal grandparents Donald and Becky (Froedge) Rackley of Indianapolis, IN., great grandfather Herbert Froedge of Indianapolis, maternal uncle and aunt Matthew and Carrie Rackley of Camby, IN., paternal uncles and aunts Jennifer and John Phelps of Brownsburg, IN., Arden W. Bush Jr. and Annette Bush of Trafalgar, IN., and JoAnn and Donny Baker of Burbank, CA., Julie and Tracey Hodgen of Fayetteville, NC., and Anita Bush Frisina of Pennsylvania, as well as several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Arden and Betty J. (Dunlap) Bush and an uncle Michael Rackley. Pastor Scott Robinson will conduct a service celebrating the life of Wyatt Michael Walker Bush on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 3PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN. where the family will receive friends for a time of gathering and sharing on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:30 PM till the 3PM service time at the mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to the family at https://www.gofundme.com/1oeb7axm1c. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now