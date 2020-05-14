Wynona Lee (Jefferson) Chatmon



Indianapolis - Wynona Lee (Jefferson) Chatmon was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on 7/11/1931 to William Bradley Jefferson and Helen (Taylor) Jefferson. She left this earth to see the face of God on 5/3/2020.



She married the love of her life, Vernon Norrell Chatmon, on 2/6/1950. He preceded her in death on 4/13/2018.



Mrs. Chatmon was a faithful, active parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. One of her greatest joys was the fulfillment she received delivering groceries to homebound recipients for more than 10 years for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Her spiritual life never seemed complete unless she was able to make her weekly visit to the Divine Mercy Adoration Chapel.



Besides her spouse and parents, Mrs. Chatmon had two children who preceded her in death, William V. Jefferson and Derek A. Chatmon.



She has two surviving sons, Shirley E. Jefferson and Jason C. Chatmon. The six daughters who have survived are Domoni L. Rouse, Deborah M. (Thomas) Jackson, Dana F. Chatmon, Helen D. Wells, Michol V. Chatmon, and Lea M. Miller. 25 Grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, the many beloved nieces and nephews, a multitude of extended family members, and friends always received an inviting smile of love and a listening ear whenever they joined her at the kitchen table.



Her service will be held at Stuart Mortuary Chapel on Monday, May 18, 2020. The service will be private because of the size of the family. Interment will be at Holy Cross.









