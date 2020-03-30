|
|
Yaeko Alexander
Carmel - 85, of Carmel (formerly of Franklin, Indiana) passed away on March 24, 2020 in Carmel.
Born on June 21, 1934, in Yokohama, Japan to Lihachi and Hamako Sakegawa, she immigrated to the United States in 1958 after marrying James Eisele, Jr., of Anderson, Indiana. Following their divorce, she married William R. Alexander on July 2, 1964, and relocated to Franklin, where she lived until his death in 2003. In 2005, she moved to Indianapolis where she lived until 2017, when she moved to Wellbrooke of Carmel, a senior living facility.
She worked during the 1960s at Western Electric but, except for a brief stint at Arvin Industries in Franklin, spent most of her years as a homemaker. On September 1, 1970, she realized her lifelong dream of becoming an American citizen. Mrs. Alexander had been a member of the Japanese American Citizens League and the American Legion Post 205 Auxiliary in Franklin. After moving to Indianapolis, she participated in Japanese Worship Services at Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed singing, listening to music of many kinds, and watching IU Basketball.
Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William R. Alexander; her son, Michael Thor Eisele; her parents; and two brothers. She is survived by her sister, Masayo Takahashi of Osaka, Japan; children Michelle Eisele, (Mitchell Chabraja) and Michael A. Alexander (Janet) of Jonesboro, Arkansas; grandchildren Adam Alexander (Marilee) of Sutton, Alaska, Nick Alexander (Nicole) of New Whiteland, Eleanor Chabraja (Daniel Kerns) of Indianapolis, and Alexander Chabraja of Austin, Texas; one great grandchild, Flossie Mabel Alexander; and a cousin and several nephews in Japan.
Due to the current restriction on gatherings, a memorial service is scheduled tentatively for June 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crown Hill Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to , . The family of Yaeko Alexander wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the staff of Wellbrooke of Carmel who provided her with loving attention during these last few months.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020