Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church
10350 Glaser Way
Fishers, IN
View Map
Young-Hee Yedinak Obituary
Young-Hee Yedinak

Indianapolis - 64, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Young-Hee was born in Seoul, South Korea and has lived in Indonesia and Vietnam before moving to the United States; eventually calling Indianapolis, IN home.

Young-Hee was an award-winning media professional. She was a bridge builder who was passionate about bringing people together to create impact for the community. Young-Hee had more than three decades of television experience in promotion, production and community affairs largely through her work with WTHR-TV Channel 13 in Indianapolis. During her extensive career, Young-Hee had won a number of awards for her media work, including Emmy Awards from the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences; Spectrum Awards from the Indiana Broadcasters Association; and Community Impact Awards from the Indiana Associated Press. Young-Hee also was a board member for several Indianapolis community organizations. Young-Hee was extremely passionate about her Asian heritage, recently serving as the association President in the Asian American Alliance and the Vice President of the Korean American Association.

Young-Hee personally loved to travel, having visited 15+ countries. Taking every opportunity to practice her fluency of four languages. However, she would often comment that her love of the Midwest, specifically a family home in Michigan was her happy place.

Young-Hee resided in Indianapolis and is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Tracy; son-in-law, Nick; grandson, Ben; parents, Zung-Kyong Kang and Yoon-Hee Kim; brothers, Young-Hoon, Young-Chan and Young-Jai; sisters-in-law, Stephanie, Monica and Carol. As well as niece, Gina; nephews, Jonathan, Andrew, Christopher and Matthew; and god-daughter, Cybele.

Young-Hee's wonderful spirit, joy and talents will be celebrated during a Celebration of Life visitation, Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit at Geist Catholic Church, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
