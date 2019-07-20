|
Yvonne Denise Riggs Rench
Indianapolis - Yvonne Denise Riggs Rench, age 69, died, at home in Indianapolis June 25, 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald Luke Rench, her father, Kenneth Wesley Riggs, and her "second parents" Emil and Stella DeSimone all of Indianapolis.
She is survived by her mother, Constance Kakavecos Riggs, by her three adoring children Heather Rene Rench Smith (Kevin), Anthony Luke Rench (Amanda), Caleb Andrew Rench (Emily) and 10 grandchildren.
Also by her siblings: Ken Roger Riggs (Pilar), James Cary Riggs (Bettye), Vicki Catherine Riggs, Constance Amelia Riggs Reep (Michael), Jeffrey Allan Riggs (Colin), Rex Donald Kakavecos (Donna), and Christina Lynn Hoyt Scott (Mark), and many cousins Kakavecos, Hatfield, Kimberlin, Hensley, Combs.
Born June 8, 1950, Von was a tireless advocate of her Lord, beginning work on her life of ministry at Evangel College in Springfield, Missouri. Accomplished musician (piano, harp, guitar, ukulele), she had a soaring contralto voice that could, indeed, "raise the rafters." Recorded vocalist and instrumentalist, she was a spiritual teacher, and in addition to her life's work here, travelled to Israel, Russia and Africa to share her ministry.
During her adult life she shared several cottage businesses with her close friend Judy McFerran of Crawfordsville.
Her hobbies included drawing, painting, writing, jigsaw puzzles. She was a vigorously competitive Scrabbler.
A memorial service for Yvonne will be held July 27th at First Baptist Church in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Visitation with family and friends from 1- 3:30, and a Celebration Of Life memorial service at 4:00 pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 20, 2019