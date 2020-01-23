|
|
Yvonne Kellerhouse
Indianapolis - Yvonne Kellerhouse, 90, passed away January 22, 2020 at IU Medical Center Eskenazi Hospital. She passed into her eternal life surrounded by family. She married, Harry F. Kellerhouse after discharge from the US Navy in 1946. Yvonne was an excellent musician and often played with her parents Clifton and Catherine Johnston's orchestra, the Melody Makers. She also was known as the "lunch lady" after 32 years of service with Perry Township Schools. She and her family enjoyed summers at their house on Lake Shafer. She is survived by her children, Kimberly Hoefgen, Barbara Disney (Dennis), Christine Coccaro (Peter), and, Michael H. Kellerhouse; grandchildren, Katherine A. Hoefgen, Kara Hoefgen-Swanson, Jenna Kellerhouse, Anthony Coccaro, Emily Coccaro, and Nicholas Coccaro; great-grandchildren, Ava Brown and Lily J. Swanson, and a cousin, Carol Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harry, and granddaughter April Kellerhouse Brown. Public visitation will be Saturday, January 25th from 11:00 am until 12 noon at St. John's United Church of Christ, 7031 S. East St., Indianapolis. Service will begin at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the church, which she attended for all of her life. Arrangements entrusted to Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020