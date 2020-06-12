Zachary Allen Muench
Fort Myers, FL formerly of Greenwood, IN - Zachary Allen Muench, 26, a resident of Fort Myers since 2017, formerly of Greenwood, IN, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Fort Myers, Fl. He was born September 17, 1993 in Indianapolis, IN to Timothy and Dee Ann Muench.
Zach was of Christian faith. He attended church in Greenwood, IN at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church and Summit Church in Ft. Myers, FL. He was a 2012 graduate of Center Grove High School, Greenwood IN, where he was a member on their golf team. He attended Marion University of Indianapolis on a golf scholarship and Florida Southwest State College which he graduated in December, 2019 with a nursing degree. In May 2020, Zach was issued his RN (Registered Nurse) license upon passing the NCLEX test. Zach was starting his dream job in the PCU at Bayfront Health Hospital in Port Charlotte, Monday, June 8th. He loved music and enjoyed spending time with family, friends and playing a golf.
He is survived by his loving parents, Timothy and Dee Ann Muench of Fort Myers, Fl and Franklin, IN; half-sister, Carol Cobb Jung of Eureka, MO; uncle, Ron Muench of Indianapolis, IN; two aunts, Linda Bingham-Beswick of Franklin, IN and Judy Muench-Mitchell of Fishers, IN as well as a large and loving extended family.
Zach was preceded in death by his uncle John Muench and grandparents; Walter (Tim) and Dorothy Muench and James Allen and Alice Bingham.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Swartz Family Community Mortuary & Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN, 46131 and will be live-streamed for family and friends to connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/zachary-muench. Please utilize Firefox internet for optimal viewing. Friends may call from 1PM till service time at the mortuary with COVID 19 and social distancing is requested by those attending.
The family request memorial contributions to be made to HOPE ACADEMY of INDIANAPOLIS, 8102 Clearvista Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN 46256 or at www.hopeacademyrhs.org, a high school for students in recovery.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.swartzmortuary.com . Information at 317-738-0202.
Fort Myers, FL formerly of Greenwood, IN - Zachary Allen Muench, 26, a resident of Fort Myers since 2017, formerly of Greenwood, IN, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 in Fort Myers, Fl. He was born September 17, 1993 in Indianapolis, IN to Timothy and Dee Ann Muench.
Zach was of Christian faith. He attended church in Greenwood, IN at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church and Summit Church in Ft. Myers, FL. He was a 2012 graduate of Center Grove High School, Greenwood IN, where he was a member on their golf team. He attended Marion University of Indianapolis on a golf scholarship and Florida Southwest State College which he graduated in December, 2019 with a nursing degree. In May 2020, Zach was issued his RN (Registered Nurse) license upon passing the NCLEX test. Zach was starting his dream job in the PCU at Bayfront Health Hospital in Port Charlotte, Monday, June 8th. He loved music and enjoyed spending time with family, friends and playing a golf.
He is survived by his loving parents, Timothy and Dee Ann Muench of Fort Myers, Fl and Franklin, IN; half-sister, Carol Cobb Jung of Eureka, MO; uncle, Ron Muench of Indianapolis, IN; two aunts, Linda Bingham-Beswick of Franklin, IN and Judy Muench-Mitchell of Fishers, IN as well as a large and loving extended family.
Zach was preceded in death by his uncle John Muench and grandparents; Walter (Tim) and Dorothy Muench and James Allen and Alice Bingham.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Swartz Family Community Mortuary & Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN, 46131 and will be live-streamed for family and friends to connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/zachary-muench. Please utilize Firefox internet for optimal viewing. Friends may call from 1PM till service time at the mortuary with COVID 19 and social distancing is requested by those attending.
The family request memorial contributions to be made to HOPE ACADEMY of INDIANAPOLIS, 8102 Clearvista Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN 46256 or at www.hopeacademyrhs.org, a high school for students in recovery.
Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.swartzmortuary.com . Information at 317-738-0202.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 21, 2020.