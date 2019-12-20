|
Zella Effie (New) Stinson, age 90, born on September 26, 1926, passed away on December 18, 2019.
She was born in Somerset, Kentucky to The Late Loren and Eva New.
Our mom was loving, feisty, compassionate, and strong to the end.
She loved God and her family.
Zella was an exceptional care giver to her husband, Estal.
Zella enjoyed camping, spending many summers as the campground host at Raccoon Lake Campgrounds. She was an avid gardener, always keeping her flowers and plants looking their best.
She was a member of Hope Baptist Church, where she loved working with the Senior Saints Ministry.
She was a former member of River Avenue Baptist Church, where she sang in a trio called, "The Gospel Grace Notes". She also worked with Vacation Bible School for many years.
Zella was a member of the Eastern Star Lodge.
She worked at the Westside Enterprise from 1969 to 1987.
Zella is survived by her three children, Larry, David, and Sherri (Robert) Nokes; 9 Grandchildren; 29 Great-Grandchildren; 10 Great-Great-Grandchildren; and her brothers, Norris (Edith) New and Willard New.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Eva New; by her brother Hartle New; and her husband of 68 years, Estal Stinson.
All are welcome to attend visitation for Zella from 11-1pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 1pm with burial to follow at Floral Park Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019