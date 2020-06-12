Zenobia "BabyDoll" Lee Green
Indianapolis - 89, passed away June 10, 2020. On June 17, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m.~12 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.