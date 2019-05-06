Services
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
335 S. Meridian Street
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
335 S. Meridian Street
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zita Rosner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zita Marie Rosner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zita Marie Rosner Obituary
Zita Marie Rosner

Indianapolis - Zita Marie (Evard) Rosner, 89, of Indianapolis, passed away May 3, 2019. Visitation: Wed., May 8, 2019, 4-7 pm in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Additional Calling: Thurs., May 9, 2019, 10-11 am at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 S. Meridian Street, Greenwood. Mass of Christian Burial: Thurs., May 9, 2019, 11am at the church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may view the entire obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Download Now