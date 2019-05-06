|
Zita Marie Rosner
Indianapolis - Zita Marie (Evard) Rosner, 89, of Indianapolis, passed away May 3, 2019. Visitation: Wed., May 8, 2019, 4-7 pm in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Additional Calling: Thurs., May 9, 2019, 10-11 am at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church, 335 S. Meridian Street, Greenwood. Mass of Christian Burial: Thurs., May 9, 2019, 11am at the church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may view the entire obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 6, 2019